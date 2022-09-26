Nigeria/Algeria: Algeria Coach Promises Strong Team Against Super Eagles

Algeria Head Coach, Djamel Belmadi, has said he will line up a stronger team against the Super Eagles than the one who scraped a 1-0 win over Guinea Friday night.

Veteran striker Islam Slimani scored the winner in the 78th minute against a very impressive Guinea with Riyad Mahrez providing the assist.

Belmadi said that against Guinea he paraded several players like Touai, Bentaleb, Delort and Zegha who are still trying to establish themselves in his team.

He said against the Eagles, who were forced to a 2-2 draw by Algeria's CHAN team also on Friday, he will list a more settled team.

"We took a lot of positives from the Guinea game, but Nigeria is a different game," he said.

"I will play with players who are used to playing with each other."

Kick-off time Tuesday night is 8pm in Oran.