Sudan: Health Ministry - North Darfur Registers 4.5k+ Malaria Cases in a Week

El Fasher — The North Darfur Ministry of Health is taking several precautions, including a spraying campaign in the capital El Fasher, as medical sources in the state show a marked increase in cases of deseases associated with autumn compared to this time last year.

In a press statement, Dr Mohamed Idris, Director-General of the Ministry of Health in North Darfur state, said that 4,582 cases of malaria ere registered in North Darfur over the past week.

"This is a big jump compared to last year," Idris said. He also noted three positive cases of viral hepatitis from the Abu Zreika area of Dar es Salaam locality, in addition to dengue fever and a positive case of monkeypox in the Jaber area of Kutum locality.

He said that his ministry has put in place many health precautions, including a spraying campaign for the city of El Fasher, in addition to filling up ponds and swamps, calling on citizens to take precautions, cover pots, and chlorinate water to avoid the spread of the hepatitis C virus and fevers associated with autumn.

This week, Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health announced the registration of five new cases of monkeypox, including two in West Darfur and one in Khartoum, Kassala and North Darfur (as noted above).

The director of the General Department of Health Emergencies and Epidemiology at the Ministry, Dr Muntasir Othman, said that with the registration of the five new cases, the number of monkeypox cases in the country has risen to seven, which includes four previous cases in West Darfur.