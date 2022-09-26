Liberia: British Investor Wants Associate Justice Nominee, Judge Yarmie Gbeisay Investigated Over 'Racist Comment'

Monrovia — A British Investor Mr. Hans Armstrong has called on President George Weah and other human rights organizations to immediately need to intervene in the allegation leveled against him by Judge Yarmie Gbeisay that he is a "hardcore racist".

Armstrong in an interview with a team of journalists last Friday called on Pres. Weah and diplomatic missions to speedily investigate of Judge Gbeisaye's 'racist statement' against him during a divorce case filed by his Liberian wife, Karen R. Clarke Armstrong.

Mr. Armstrong said that he wants to inform the Liberians about the unethical behavior of judge Gbeisaye who was recently nominated by President Weah, as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

He alleged Judge Gbeisaye has been involved with several unethical behaviors.

Armstrong said he is a law-abiding British national, and investor who has contributed to the economic development of Liberia through the payment of taxes from his various businesses in the country.

He said that on May 4, 2021, he filed a complaint of unethical transgression against Judge Gbeisaye, then an assigned circuit judge, of the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Court "A" at the Temple of Justice before Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor for an investigation of Judge Gbeisaye's racist statement against.

He said described him, in one of his judgments while hearing the divorce case filed by his wife said, "Hans Armstrong is a hardcore racist who does not have respect for black people, the Liberian people and the authority of the Liberian court. He seems to have a colonial mentality that black people are a less human beings".

He said that the provocative utterances of Judge Gbeisaye against him compelled him to seek legal redress and justice by filing a complaint to Chief justice Francis S. Korkpor for investigation.

He added that judge Gbeisaye's statements and media publication annoyed Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, one of his lawyers to the extent that he called on Judge Gbeisay to recuse himself from the divorce case because of his racist comment.