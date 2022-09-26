Liberia: Margibians Show Appreciation

-As county honor former Min. McGill

Citizens of Margibi County over the weekend held an appreciation and honoring program for former Minister of State Nathaniel F. McGill for what they say was in recognition of his efforts to put many of their children on President Weah's scholarship program.

Former Minister McGill as chief of staff of President Weah's office spearheaded the President's scholarship fund drive in several counties ensuring that underprivileged students benefited from the scholarships.

The ceremony which was held at the Booker T. Washington Institute (BWI) brought together local government officials and citizens including beneficiaries, with some carrying banners of President Weah and his vice Jewel Howard Taylor along with the former Minister.

Our correspondent says guests began arriving for the program as early as Friday evening to grace the occasion. Our correspondent maintained that despite a heavy downpour of rain hundreds of citizens lined the streets to welcome former Weah officials.

Welcoming McGill and his entourage, Kakata City, said the county was excited to play host to the appreciation and honoring program of the former minister.

According to the Mayor, McGill played an outstanding role in the Presidential Scholarship program and said that the citizens and residents, especially the parents and students will continue to be grateful for the initiative, describing it as the first of its kind in the county and wished the participants a happy stay in the city.

Giving an overview of the fund drive, Mr. Harry Tarnue, Principal of BWI said the program, which was launched on October 5, 2021, on the campus of BWI was unprecedented and first of its kind in the county.

"I want to remind you that almost exactly one year ago, we gathered at this venue to witness the launch of the biggest support to the cause of education in Margibi County.

"This report is transparent and shows the roadmap of how public funds can be judicially used for the good of the people", Mr. Tarnue added.

He said the total amount received for the fund drive came to LD15,950,000.00 and USD105,000.00 which was used to pay school fees for 36 public schools throughout the 5 electoral districts of the county. He said only Duazon Public School did not benefit from the scheme according to the reports received from the field.

"This fund drive represents a significant achievement towards providing support to quality education, especially for both parents and students who have had challenges in meeting the cost of education. And for this we want to thank the former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Nathaniel Farlo McGill for spearheading this presidential fund drive by President George Manneh Weah", Tarnue said.

Speaking on behalf of the scholarship program beneficiaries, Miss Yongor Kollie of the Lango Lippaye High School noted: "We the students and parents assembled here today have come to express our gratitude to Mr. Nathaniel Farlo McGill for the immense contribution to our academic sojourn.

"We the students and parents can vividly recall that we were financially challenged in payment of tuition and fees and you stepped in to alleviate the challenge. Your support has been able to achieve our objective.

"Therefore, we are grateful to all of those who assisted you to assist us", an elated Yongor said on behalf of her colleagues and parents.

In a short statement, a representative of the rural women of Margibi said, "we are here today to tell our son to thank you for our children, God bless you". The group, later on, presented a gown to Mr. McGill.

Several other groups, later on, took the stage to pour encomiums on the former Chief of Staff to the president including the Margibi County chapter of the ruling CDC represented by Johnny Johnson.

In response, McGill said the praises showered upon him were beyond imagination and showed how passionate he is towards the program.

He further explained the importance of the initiative and how committed President Weah is towards the provision of quality education in the country

"As you are aware this President has made education a priority consistent with the constitution that the government is responsible to provide equal access to education and government is under obligation to provide education to our citizens"

"I want to thank you for appreciating me. The appreciation also goes to all those who made contributions to the scholarship program.

"I want to assure you that this government will not relent. There is big news for all the public schools. Good news is coming for you. The government is making sure that the scholarship will not be abandoned; that the scholarship will continue so that you will attain your education. "Our parents never had the opportunity. It is now time that we give you the opportunity. "And I want to thank the people of Margibi for giving me the opportunity to be part of what they are doing." He added.