Liberia: Representative to IMO Arrested for Alleged Rape

Liberia's permanent representative to the International Organisation-IMO, Mr. Moses Owen Browne, and another official have been arrested by South Korean security for allegedly raping underage girls.

South Korean immigration services said on Friday. Following that, the Liberia Maritime Authority issued a statement late Friday condemning the act and promised to cooperate with South Korean Authorities.

"The Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), has received with grave concern reports of the arrest on allegations of sexual assault and rape by two staffers of LiMA in the Port City of Busan, South Korea," the statement said.

"The two Officials, Mr. Moses Owen Browne (Liberia's Permanent Representative to the IMO) and Mr. Daniel Tarr (Director of the Department of Marine Environmental Protection), were in South Korea attending the International Maritime Organization (IMO) GHG SMART Practical Training and Study Visit (September 19-23, 2022) when this alleged incident occurred," the statement further said.

"LiMA unequivocally maintains a zero tolerance stance on any and all types of sexual and gender-based offenses, and views these allegations of the conduct of its Officials as most egregious, having no place in any civilized society.

"Liberia Maritime Authority will fully cooperate with the Government of the Republic of South Korea in the investigation of this incident and vows to take appropriate actions, pursuant to national and international laws," it ended.

The arrest comes at a time when a South Korean delegation was visiting Liberia on September 23, 2022. Over the past time in the country, there has been speculation of a possible replacement of Mr. Browne due to what others said is his level of incompetence.