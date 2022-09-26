Gambia: WFP Regional Director Meets VP Joof

His Excellency Vice President Badara A. Joof received Mr. Chris Nikoi, the World Food Programme (WFP) Regional Director for West and Central Africa on Wednesday, 21 September 2022, at State House.

Mr Nikoi was accompanied by Mr. Yasuhiro Tsumura, WFP representative and country director for The Gambia

Mr Nikoi's visit is connected to the World Food Programmes' continuous support to the government's disaster relief efforts.

Vice President Joof thanked the WFP for their enormous support to the government and people of the Gambia in its humanitarian relief efforts, especially at this time when floods have devastated most parts of the country.

Speaking to the press, the visiting regional director said he had discussions with His Excellency Vice President Badara A. Joof on how WFP could support and address the perennial problems of flooding.

He also stated that they discussed the fertiliser challenges that many countries face. He expressed fear that shortages in fertiliser could contribute to low yields.

Mr Nikoi said they further discussed how to support the government to address social protection issues. He thanked the vice president for the warm reception. He said it was a fruitful discussion with the vice president.