Gambia: Mayoress Lowe Sponsors Banjul Nawetan Tournaments With D200k

Mayoress of Banjul City Council, Rohey Malick Lowe on Sunday presented a cheque for D200,000 to the Banjul Sports Committee to support its ongoing 'nawetan' expenses in both the League and Knockout tournaments.

The donation came from her Women and Girls Empowerment Initiative which is well known for its economic empowerment of women and youth through micro-finance and education.

Lowe, a sports enthusiast herself, handed the cheque to the committee's President Momodou Musa Njie during a presentation ceremony held at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium at Half-Die.

The presentation also included 60 footballs, meaning each participating team in the tournament will receive 2 footballs.

Mayoress Lowe said the donation was aimed at empowering youths of the city to realise their potential in sports.

She added that it has always been a pleasure for her to support football since assuming office in 2018, adding that the BCC under her leadership will continue to support all youth empowerment initiatives including football in order to bring positive change in the city.

"I would want to take this special opportunity to wish our young ones together with the Sport Committee good luck and a very successful Nawetan 2022, " she said.

Mayoress Lowe advised the committee to remain synonymous with transparency and fair play to ensure they deliver their mandate towards empowering Banjul youth and women.

Momodou Musa Njie, president of the Banjul Sports Committee expressed joy with the gesture, adding that the donation came at the right time as the committee needs support to successfully hold this year's nawetan.

"We are very proud of this gesture. When we came to office, our first worry was how to get a sponsor for the Nawetan League and thought about Mayoress Lowe. There and then she promised that she would sponsor both the Super Cup and the Nawetan. We are so proud and excited that she has come to fulfill that promise which is in turn a challenge for us to deliver," Njie said.