Gambia/Burkina Faso: Gambia U-23 Beat Burkina Faso Away in AFCON Qualifiers

23 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia U-23 team yesterday, 21 September 2022, defeated Burkina Faso 1-0 away during their first leg of the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers played at the Cotonou Stadium in Benin.

The Scorpions Herbanian striker Momodou Bojang scored the only goal of the game after converting from the penalty in the 76th minute.

The Scorpions' Al Hilal mesmerizing winger Lamin Jarjou created the Gambia's penalty after being brought down in the penalty box in the 75th minute.

Lamin Jarjou who has been fans' favourite since playing for Senegalese side, Casa Sports delivered as promised as he made Gambian fans proud for combining with Momodou Bojang to give The Gambia a deserved away win in Benin.

Meanwhile, Scorpions gaffer Abdou 'T-boy' Jammeh expressed delight for winning his opening Afcon Under-23 qualifiers game away against Burkina Faso in Benin.

The Scorpions of The Gambia will host the Stallions of Burkina Faso at home in Morocco next week for the return leg of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

