Sierra Leone: August 10 Protest - 55 Accused Denied Bail Again

Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.2 has on September 21, 2022, refused 55 accused persons bail again for allegedly involving in the August 10 protest.

The accused, Mabinty Bangura, Mohamed Jalloh, Kadiatu Kamara, Osman Junior Kamara, Maseray Bangura, Kadiatu Bangura, Mohamed Kargbo and 48 have been investigated on twenty one count charges ranging from disorderly behaviour, riotous conduct, malicious damage, loitering, carrying offensive weapon and throwing missiles, contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, on Wednesday, 10th August, 2022, at various locations within Freetown, the accused behaved in a riotous and disorderly manner and that they were found throwing missiles and loitering within Freetown.

They were also alleged to have maliciously damaged K-Step Police Post, Kissy Police Post, Congo Water Police Post, Approved School Police Post, Wellington Police Post, amongst several others.

Prosecution witness No.4, Detective Inspector Abdulai Kamara attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Kissy Police Station, explained the role he played in investigating the fifty five alleged rioters.

Led in evidence by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ibrahim S Mansaray, the witness recognised all the accused persons in the dock.

He said on Wednesday August 10, 2022, he was on duty at the Criminal Investigations Department, Kissy Police Station, when all the accused persons were brought in for investigation.

He said they were brought in for the incident that took place on the above date for riotous conduct, disorderly behaviour, insulting behaviour, loitering, malicious damage, carrying offensive weapon and throwing missiles.

The witness said between the 11th and 13th August 2022, a team of investigators obtained statements from the accused persons separately.

He said they were cautioned and questioned in Krio but their statements were recorded in English, adding that in conclusion, their statements were read to them and that they admitted it to be true and correct, signed by affixing their right hand thumb print.

At the end of his examination in chief, the police witness produced and tendered recorded statements of all accused persons as exhibit to form part of the prosecution's case.

Counsels defending all accused persons cross examined the witness separately and re-applied for bail on behalf of their clients. The application was refused and the matter was adjourned to the 23rd of September 2022 for continuation.