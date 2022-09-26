Sierra Leone: Cricket - Sierra Leone to Open U19 World Cup Campaign Against Botswana

SHARE

Sierra Leone national U19 Cricket team is expected to start their eighth-nation Africa Division 2 World Cup Qualifier campaign when they take on Botswana on Friday 30th September in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Sierra Leonean lads have been placed in Group B alongside host; Nigeria Botswana, and Rwanda.

After the Botswana challenge, the squad will face Rwanda on October 2 before taking on the host nation on Tuesday, October 4th at the Abuja pitch 1.

The tournament will be played under 50 over format in both Abuja Pitch 1 and Abuja Pitch 2 in Abuja.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has announced, teen star Abdulkareem Ridwan was named as their captain ahead of the team as they wrap up preparation for the eighth-nation Africa Division 2 World Cup Qualifier.

