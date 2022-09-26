Sierra Leone: Cricket - Sierra Leone to Open U19 World Cup Campaign Against Botswana

23 September 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Concord Times

Sierra Leone national U19 Cricket team is expected to start their eighth-nation Africa Division 2 World Cup Qualifier campaign when they take on Botswana on Friday 30th September in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Sierra Leonean lads have been placed in Group B alongside host; Nigeria Botswana, and Rwanda.

After the Botswana challenge, the squad will face Rwanda on October 2 before taking on the host nation on Tuesday, October 4th at the Abuja pitch 1.

The tournament will be played under 50 over format in both Abuja Pitch 1 and Abuja Pitch 2 in Abuja.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has announced, teen star Abdulkareem Ridwan was named as their captain ahead of the team as they wrap up preparation for the eighth-nation Africa Division 2 World Cup Qualifier.

