Nigeria: Abia 2023 - We 'Ll Score 60 Percent Votes in Ikpeazu's Home - APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State, has said it is assured of 60 percent votes from Obingwa local government area where the state Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, comes from.

State chairman of the APC, Dr. Ononogbu, who stated this while commissioning the APC office and a bus donated by the party's national welfare secretary, Sir Friday Nwosu, to the APC in Obingwa council, noted that many members of other political parties have been joining the APC in the area.

He disclosed that Obingwa council is one of the major targets of all political parties based on her voting strength and expressed confidence that with the efforts of the national welfare secretary and other notable leaders in the area, APC will get 60 percent of votes in the 2023 general elections.

He explained that APC in the state is only concerned with issue based campaign and rescue of the state from what he described as PDP's 24 year rule.

While receiving some decampees from Labour Party, APGA and PDP, at the event, Ononogbu charged the party chairmen in the council to work in harmony with their ward chairmen to ensure that all candidates of the APC emerge victorious at the elections.

He said; "Obingwa LGA is one of the major targets of all political parties based on her voting strength. I'm confident that with the efforts of our national welfare secretary, Sir F.N. Nwosu and other notable leaders in Obingwa, APC will get 60 percent of votes in the 2023 general elections. We are not making noise about it,we are going to defeat every party including the PDP in Obingwa LGA. With our membership strength and the decampees we received today, I don't see why APC won't get 60% votes from Obingwa. APC is on a rescue mission; we are only concerned with issue based campaigns and the rescue of Abia state from PDP's 24 year misrule. I want all the LG chairmen to work closely with their Ward Chairmen to ensure that APC candidates are delivered in the 2023 general elections."

Governorship candidate of the party, Chief Ikechi Emenike, who was represented by the Director General of his campaign organization, Chief Uche Ogboso, commended the national welfare secretary for his efforts in building the party in the area.

Earlier, the national welfare secretary of the APC, Sir Friday Nwosu, who described the donation of the party secretariat and bus as his modest contribution to the growth of the party in the area, pledged to work with other leaders to deliver all APC candidates at polls.

He urged Abia people to close ranks and work for Emenike who he described as incorruptible, to emerge the governor of the state in 2023.

Chairman of the party in the area, Mr. Uzoma Ahiwe, expressed gratitude to the national welfare secretary and called on other APC leaders in Obingwa council to join hands to build the party.