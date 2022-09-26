Nigeria: Burna Boy's Electrifying Performance in South Africa. a Capital Lifestyle Exclusive!

Watching Burna Boy perform live in concert must be on your bucket list. Trust me, when you do, you will be blown away by this man’s electrifying set and energy on stage. After all, Burna boy is the AFRICAN GIANT and currently the most successful musician on the continent.

On Saturday, September 24th, 2022, Nigerian afro-fusion mega singer, dancer and songwriter Burna boy thrilled thousands of fans at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival event at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Hit after hit, fans ecstatic beyond measure, sang and sang and danced to his music, as he delivered what was undoubtedly one of the best concerts on the African soil in recent times. He got on stage at 8. 15 pm and gave a performance worth every second of being there, with an unmatched energy. The sight of his tattoos on his well chiseled, moisturized chest sent women wild, some throwing bras onto the stage amidst screams.

Over the last couple of years, Afrobeat has blossomed exponentially into a global sound, with music stars such a Beyonce and Ed Sheeran incorporating it into their music/ albums, with much credit and success being attributed to Burna Boy. A proud African, Burna Boy once told the New Times Magazine he wants all the countries and cultures of Africa to unite as one continent. “I want my children to have an African passport, not a Nigerian passport,” he said. “I do not identify with any tribe. I do not identify with any country. I do not identify with anything, really. I identify with the world in the universe — I believe I am a citizen of the world, and I have a responsibility to the world. But at the same time in the world, it’s my people who are really getting the short end of the stick. It’s just doing what I have to do when I have to do it.”

The DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival is South Africa’s leading lifestyle festival for food lovers and music lovers that was started in 2013. According to Nyiko Shiburi , chief executive at MultiChoice Africa, “At DStv, we’re always looking for ways to excite and engage our customers. We believe in creating real-time experiences that are fun and engaging and the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival does just that. The festival is not only a celebration of diverse communities, from both a musical and food perspective, it is also a platform that creates jobs for many.”

