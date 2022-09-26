South Africa to Donate Vaccines to Liberia and Sierra Leone

South African Deputy Minister of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Candith Mashigo-Dlamini, will travel to Liberia and Sierra Leone to hand over vaccines from 26-30 September 2022.

The Government of South Africa has, through the African Renaissance Fund (ARF),

signed an agreement with the African Vaccination Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to contribute a total of 2 030 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to African countries.

AVAT was formed following the establishment of the African Union (AU)'s Covid-19 African Vaccination Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) in November 2020 by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the then Chairperson of the AU.

The contribution which will be made to the people of Liberia by the South African Government was produced at the giant pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Qhebera, South Africa, operated by Aspen Pharma.

South Africa and Liberia enjoy strong bilateral relations. It is envisaged that South Africa's contribution of 79 200 doses of the Covid-19 J&J vaccines shall deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation with Liberia and enhance our friendship and relations with the people and government of Liberia.