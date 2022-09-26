Liberia: District #6 Citizens Declare Unwavering Support

-For Rep. Enders: Say, He Stands Tall For Re-election In 2023

Citizens of District #6 in Montserrado County have extolled their Lawmaker, Representative Samuel Enders for his continued engagement with enormous development initiatives in the District since his election in 2017.

During a tour of the District by a team of staff writers from TheTelegraph Newspaper on Thursday, September 22, 2022, some of the citizens of the District who spoke with the paper's team, highlighted development initiatives their Lawmaker have embarked upon aimed at transforming the District to an acceptable standard and as well to improve the wellbeing of its citizens.

Highlighting development initiatives that Representative Enders is currently carrying out in their District, the citizens pointed at a bridge currently under construction, adding, when completed it will connect the Kola Tree Community in GSA Road and as well as the Cooper Farm Community in Rehab.

"The Completion of this bridge will enable the free movement of citizens in both communities while at the same time it will enhance business activities within the District," the citizens added.

Apart from the construction of the bridge that connects these two communities, this paper moreover learned that the Montserrado County District #6 Lawmaker has also embarked upon the construction of a resource center that is expected to form part of the District's office in the SKD Community.

"The District's office is a multi-purpose complex building meant to serve various purposes," the citizens indicated.

Appearing pleased with Representative Enders' development initiatives in their District, the citizens pointed out that the Lawmaker is furthermore engaged with the construction of the state-of-the-art latrine for the VOA community market and the community's dwellers as well, something they added, is first of its kind in several years.

Declaring their unwavering support for Representative Enders to ensure his re-election in the 2023 presidential and general elections, the citizens emphasized that the lawmaker remains tall with no equal yet in the District.

"Can you imagine, our astute lawmaker is expected to be the focused person in carrying out another huge market project in Red Hill community, Thinkers' Village, which will make a landmark development in the District," the citizens told The Telegraph Newspaper.

The citizens revealed that ahead of the 2023 presidential and general elections, they have begun what they termed as Jehovah-Witness style of campaign, engaging like-minded citizens of the District to lend their support and ensure the re-election of Representative Enders. "Our lawmaker is development oriented. We need to retain him so as to allow him continue the good works in our District," they added.

The citizens of the District further revealed that these development initiatives came about as a result of the Town Hall meeting held by President George M. Weah shortly after he ended his recent tour of Montserrado County. The tour of Montserrado County climaxed President Weah's nationwide tour he had undertaken earlier, several months ago.

During the Town Hall meeting, there were numerous petitions presented to the Liberian leader by Representative Enders, but the President chose amongst those petitions to firstly carry out these development initiatives in the District with the Lawmaker being the focused person.

However, the citizens told The Telegraph Newspaper that the projects in the District are all being implemented by the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE).