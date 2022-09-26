Liberia: ARC Upbeat

26 September 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Washington Tumay Watson

-Trained Local Farmers In Margibi Co. To Enhance Empowerment

The Executive Director of the Agriculture Research Consortium (ARC) David Taigbailee has disclosed that the entity has conducted training for several local farmers within Margibi County.

According to Mr. Taigbailee the farmers who are involved in Cash crop and vegetable growers in Kakata City, Margibi County benefited from the training.

He said the one-day training was mainly focused on the best agronomic practices of coco and vegetable production.

Taigbailee said with the training of those local farmers they will be in the position to produce their crops in a professional way that will produce more.

He said, the next county's farmers to benefit from their training will be Grand Bassa, stressing that the training of farmers is key to the improvement of food security in Liberia.

Taigbailee said the need for empowering local farmers should be the government's full concern, mostly in rural Liberia.

He said the government needs to partner with local organizations that are engaged into building the capacity of farmers as a means of making Liberia's food security.

The Executive Director of the Agriculture Research Consortium further narrated that his organization is willing to partner with the government through the Ministry of Agriculture to Train local farmers across the country, mostly in organic practices.

He said the best way for farmers to produce more crops is through training and empowerment.

