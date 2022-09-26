Liberia: Bedrock for Stability

-Proclaims NEC Chairperson

The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC) Madam Davidetta Browne- Lansanah has maintained that election is the bedrock for the stability of any nation around the world.

Commending the international community and partners for their roles in the peace and security of also assured the international community that integrity will be in the hallmark of NEC as a means to build confidence in the Commission.

She retreated the National Elections Commission's plans to use the Biometric Voter Registration in the 2023 general and presidential elections following two years of engagements with partners, stakeholders, civil society organizations, members of the legislature and individuals, among others.

The joint delegation of the international community included the UN, Ambassadorial Missions, including the European Union (EU), the United States of America, Sweden, Germany, and Great Britain and the ECOWAS Commission. Other Ambassadorial Missions, included those from Ghana, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, and Nigeria. The Country Managing Director of the African Development Bank, (ACDB) and the Ambassador of Lebanon also participated in the meeting.

A biometric voter registration initiative is slated to start on December 15, 2022, and conclude on March 17, 2023.

The process will be held in three regional phases, according to the announcement. During each phase, the region's registration center will be open for three weeks.

Before they begin, the NEC is planning to develop custom registration software, set up servers, have staff trained by the technology vendor, and take possession of imported biometric hardware.

The Commission has budgeted for US$61 million for Liberia's 2023 elections.

The Biometric is transitioning from optical mark recognition for secure voter registration to fingerprint biometrics

Portable tablets with fingerprint scanners will be used to capture thumbprints for a biometric voter registry.

The biometrics could also be used for deduplication and the prevention of impersonation.

Facial images will also be collected, and the NEC will attempt to reduce the volume of incorrect voter data in the system.

Following deduplication, biometric voter registration cards will be issued from registration centers.