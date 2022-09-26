Nigeria: Sports Minister to Meet With NFF Presidential Aspirants Tomorrow

26 September 2022
This Day (Lagos)

With the elective congress of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) fixed for this Friday in Benin City threatened by court restrains by a section of the country's players' union, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has called for a meeting of all the 11 presidential aspirants.

The meeting scheduled to hold in his office at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja tomorrow, is to have all the aspirants in attendance. They include; Seyi Akinwunmi, Shehu Dikko, Ibrahim Gusau, Musa Amadu, Christian Emeruwa, Idah Peterside, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, David Doherty, Suleiman Kwande, Amanze Uchegbulam and Abba Yola.

At a robust presidential debate organised for all the aspirants by ARISE NEWS Television yesterday, only Amadu, Emeruwa, Peterside, Doherty and Mohammed showed up. Others who had given assurances that they were going to be present later sent in messages they were not going to be available for the debate.

