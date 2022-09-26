Nigeria Air - Federal Govt Begins Recruitment Ahead of Take-Off

After selecting Ethiopian Airlines, (ET) Consortium, as preferred bidder for Nigeria Air, the federal government has announced the commencement of recruitment for qualified crew members.

LEADERSHIP reports that the federal government has said that the contract will be negotiated between the ET consortium and FGN leading to a Full Business Case (FBC) which will be expected to be approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, however, said the national carrier would be launched with three Boeing 737-800 in a configuration very suitable for the Nigerian market.

According to him, Nigeria Air will be launched with a shuttle service between Abuja and Lagos to establish a new comfortable, reliable and affordable travel between the two major Nigerian Airports, saying other domestic destinations would follow thereafter for operation that is expected to be launched shortly.

However, the aviation ministry, in a memo posted on its official Twitter handle, and a copy made available to LEADERSHIP, disclosed that the airline is recruiting qualified and experienced pilots and cabin crew members.

It reads: "Nigeria Air is now recruiting qualified crew for the following positions: Experienced, and current B737 Captains; Experienced, and Current B737 First Officers; Experienced, and Current B737 Senior Cabin Crew and Cabin Crew Experienced, and Current B737 Engineers (B1/B2 preferred)."

It said the positions are based in Abuja or Lagos and that competitive salaries are offered.

The ministry said an application portal for other open positions will be available shortly on the website; www.nigeriaair.world.

Qualified candidates are required to forward their Curriculum Vitae (CVs) to recruitment@nigeriaair.world

"However, due to the immediate recruitment requirements for the above operational positions only, we ask that CVs be sent to the following email address: recruitment@nigeriaair.world," the memo read.

It said: "Your application will be carefully assessed, and suitable candidates will be invited for an interview. We will not reply to applications that do not meet the above criteria."