Nigeria: Federal Govt Orders VCs to Reopen Varsities for Academic Activities

26 September 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

The Federal Government has ordered vice-chancellors of Universities to re-open their institutions for students to resume lectures.

This was made known in a letter signed by the Director, Finance and Accounts at the National University Commission (NUC), Sam Onazi, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed.

The letter addressed to all vice-chancellors; pro-Chancellors and chairmen of Governing Councils of federal universities, was sighted by LEADERSHIP on Monday morning.

It reads in part: "Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures; Restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses."

Recall that the National Industrial Court of Nigeria had on Wednesday ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its ongoing nationwide strike and return to class.

ASUU had been on strike since February 14 to press home the demand for improved funding for universities, a review of salaries for lecturers, among other issues.

Several meetings between ASUU and the Federal Government have ended in a deadlock.

Consequently, the Federal Government went to court to challenge the strike.

The government through its counsel, James Igwe, prayed the court for an interlocutory injunction restraining ASUU from taking further steps as regards the strike, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X