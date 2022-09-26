Ghana: Ga Mantse Pledges Support for GCA ... Towards Construction of Cricket Oval

A world-class cricket field will soon be constructed in Accra to aid the promotion of cricket in the Ghana, the Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has said.

According to the Chief, a land would be made available to support the Ghana Cricket Association (GCA) to put up the edifice expected to go a long way to make the country a force to reckon with as far as cricket was concerned.

His remarks followed an appeal by the GCA for the construction of a modern edifice for the sporton the visit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup trophy party which made a stop at his Palace on Friday in Accra.

The giant silver trophy which was in the country as part of a two-day trophy tour was accompanied by delegations from the ICC and the GCA.

The Ga Mantse said he was pleased to receive the trophy on behalf of the Ga Traditional Council and the people of Accra.

"We would continue to collaborate with the GCA to not only construct the international standard sports oval but develop cricket as a whole," he stated.

That, he said, would go along way to make the sport as popular as boxing and football.

Prior to the visit to the Ga Mantse Palace, the trophy was sent to the office of the Speaker of Parliament, where it was received by the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

The Speaker also pledged to use his office to solicit for support for the development of the sport in the country.

With proper training and investment, he said, Ghana could make a massive impression in cricket during the 2023 Africa Games to be hosted in Ghana.

On his part, the GCA President, Mr Emmanuel Asare said the tour formed part of activities to promote cricket.

The trophy tour, he said, marked a new dawn for the sport in Ghana as his outfit would leverage its presence to shore up the development of the game across Ghana.

The trophy has so far visited over 30 locations in 12 countries across four continents.

The Men's T20 World Cup trophy made stops in Fiji, Finland, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Namibia, Nepal, Singapore, and Vanuatu for the first time, taking the sport to more fans in different countries to get a glimpse of T20 cricket's ultimate prize.

The trophy team left yesterday.