Gambia: Govt Pumps D10 Million Into Rural Water Projects-DPs Darboe

26 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Modou Kanteh And Maimuna Jarjour

The Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS) at the Ministry of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters, Malang Darboe, has said for the first time in the history of the Gambia that the government has pumped over 10 million dalasis into rural water projects through the ministry's local funds. He said in the past, almost all the water projects are being funded through grants from international donors.

The DPS made this disclosure in an exclusive interview with this these reporters recently. "I am just coming from visiting some of the water project sites in Central River Region and Upper River Region and I am very much impressed with what I saw," Darboe said. "For me, this is impressive. Seeing people in rural Gambia enjoying clean drinking water like any other person around the world," he said.

According to DPS Darboe, clean drinking water is a key component in national development. He said the government of the Gambia through the leadership of President Adama Barrow is bringing progressive development to the doorsteps of Gambians. "And this, the president needs to be commended for," the DPS said.

Officials from the Ministry of Fisheries headed by DPS Darboe recently concluded touring projects sites in rural Gambia. DPS Drammeh, who headed the tour said he was very happy that almost all the projects the ministry is implementing in rural Gambia are done and people were enjoying clean drinking water in most of the villages visited by his team.

The alkalo of Jareng Mbayen, in Central River Region, Cherno Mbye, told the Gambia Daily that his community is really grateful to the government of the Gambia for providing a borehole in his village. "The water is flowing everywhere in my community the issue of water is solved in my village," the alkalo said.

