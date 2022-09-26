Gambia: Cambodia, Gambia Discuss Bilateral to Promote Trade

26 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

During the 77th United Nations General Assembly, Dr. Momodou Tangara, the minister of Foreign Affairs of The Gambia and deputy prime minister and minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, Prak Sokhonn, discussed and agreed to conduct a bilateral consultation to encourage trade, investment and cooperation in all feasible areas, including agriculture.

In a press release by The Gambia and Cambodia's ministries, the two sides concurred to conclude in the near future an agreement on visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders of the two countries, which will facilitate official exchanges, including between the legislative bodies.

The two ministers shared the view that both sides should consider establishing an honourary consulate in each other's capital to promote relations and business linkages.

They also committed to promoting Cambodia-Gambia international cooperation, and to support each other's candidacy in regional and international organisations.

