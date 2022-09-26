Gambia: OSPG Engages NAMs On Renewed Accountability Roadmap

Open Society Platform - The Gambia (OSPG) with technical support from the National Democratic Institute (NDI) on Saturday held a round table discussion and awareness creation on the Renewed Accountability Roadmap for National Assembly Members (NAMs) from the Finance and Public Accounts Committee, staff of Accountant General's Office, and the National Audit Office.

The stakeholder engagement brought together important stakeholders to discuss issues related to the audit process, roles & responsibilities of stakeholders as well as the formulation of an action plan/communique to identify bigger steps needed such as institutional accountability frameworks by the National Audit Office, Accountant General Office and the National Assembly.

Abdoulie Jadama, the director of Programmes at OSPG, said the meeting was designed to establish a network of champions from stakeholders and lead advocacy of timely audit within both local and central governments to improve interagency collaboration within government; enhance timely audit report; develop national plan of action that improves coordination.

He added that the gathering was also expected to develop an action plan on the bigger steps needed to propose an amendment of the Audit Act and Finance Act 2014.

"Utilising any opportunity for reigniting the discussion on the pending draft 2020 Constitution to enhance timeliness for publishing audit reports to be addressed is what is needed to enhance Gambia's OGP eligibility," he added.

Ismaila Jarju, chairperson for OSPG Executive Committee, said the dialogue was designed to support government's concrete steps in addressing structural and policy challenges but also promote open governance in The Gambia.

He pointed out that interagency coordination, information sharing and working with civil society to address key national issues such as fiscal transparency and tackling corruption and corrupt practices are key.

Mr Jarju urged NAMs to enact the Anti-Corruption Bill and operationalise the Access to Information Bill into law.

Hon. Alhagie Mbowe, vice chairperson for the Finance and Public Account Committee, assured OSPG that the recommendations made would help them strike out bad laws out of the Constitution of The Gambia.

"A lot of work has been done by former National Assembly Members and we are ready to continue from where they stopped," he said.