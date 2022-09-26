Ghana: Golf - Adukwaw, Zenabu Akoto Excel in Bok Nam Kim Captain's Prize

26 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Prince Amo Adukwaw of the Nsuta Golf Club in Tarkwa recorded a net score of 69 with a handicap of four to emerge category A winner at this year's First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Captain's Prize golf competition staged at the Bok Nam Kim Course on Saturday.

The second edition of the competition attracted 58 golfers saw 23-year old Prince Agyiri come in second position with a net score of 70 off a handicap of three while Rickie Hurtubise claimed third place with a net score of 72 off a handicap of three.

In the men's category B game, Yaw Nti-Obeng earned a net score of 67, Nana Yaw Bamfo's net score of 67 followed in second spot ahead of William Nanka Bruce in third with a net score of 70.

In the women's game, veteran Zenabu Akoto amassed a net score of 60 to win, followed by Floria Hurtubise in second and Pam Mugendi in third place.

Accolades also went for Eric Erickson and Leticia Amponsah Mensah who hit the Longest Drive in the men and women's event respectively while Addo Kuffour came up tops in the Closest to the Pin category.

First to third-placed finishers as well as winners of the special categories were awarded trophies.

President of the Bok Nam Kim Golf Club, Air Commodore Kwame KorankyePumpuni (Rtd) praised the level of competition exhibited and said his outfit was going to partner FBN Bank to organise more of such competitions and also extend their relationship beyond golf.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FBN Bank, Mr Victor Asante said the bank had taken an interest in golf as it was a sport which involved activities that enhanced people's health and promoted networking, both essential requirements for any business environment.

