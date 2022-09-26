Ghana: Prof. Anamuah-Mensah Laments Shortage of Science, Math Teachers in Schools

Cape Coast — A former Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Prof. Jophus Anamuah-Mensahhas expressed worry about the inadequate number of science and mathematics teachers to champion the teaching and learning of the subjects in the schools.

"It is lamentable that after more than 50 years, many senior high schools do not have qualified science and mathematics teachers," he said.

He, therefore, underscored the need to take a closer look at various programmes comprising; content, pedagogy, assessment and the need to use data in the training of teachers going forward.

Prof. Anamuah-Mensah, made the call at a lecture organised by the College of Education Studies of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) as part of activities being held to mark the UCC@60 anniversary celebrations.

It was on the theme: "College of Education Studies: past, present and future."

Prof Anamuah-Mensah underscored the need for the college to take the initiative in strengthening Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education by introducing engineering and robotics in its partner basic education schools.

He indicated that with the introduction of STEM education in senior high schools and the construction of state-of-the-art STEM special schools, the college should be ready to offer STEM as an integrated programme with its accompanying engineering studies, aeronautics, biomedicine, coding and robotics as practically oriented subjects in the training of STEM teachers.

Prof.Anamuah-Mensah indicated that the College should not place emphasis on Internally Generated Funds (IGF) alone but also on producing quality human resource for the country.

He further called for the adoption of endogenous knowledge systems such as herbal medicine, traditional healing, blacksmithing, vulcanising, fishing practices, farming practices, food production, traditional stories and poems, extraction processes, traditional games and toys.

"These are the cultural heritage of our people and they are easily available resources that can support the teaching of a number of school subjects including science, mathematics, language, and history," he said.

He further said: "robust research into these may yield valuable products for the country. A strong research base in this area is required to unearth this knowledge for our development."

The provost of the College of Education, Prof Ernest Kofi Davis, in an address, stated that the College had supported the government's agenda over the year, saying, "For example, the College through the Institute of Education is graduating the first batch of students on the new B.Ed. curriculum run at the Colleges of Education in Ghana."

He explained that, the College developed a tailored Post Diploma programme based on the new B.Ed. curriculum run at the Colleges of Education to upgrade Diploma holders upon the request of the Ministry of Education and the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT).

He indicated that the College was collaborating with schools within the Cape Coast metropolis and Regional and Metropolitan Education offices through the Adoption of Schools project.

"Through this project, departments within the College work closely with local schools to identify school level problems and work collaboratively with them to solve the problems," he said.

He further said that: "This collaboration has brought the College and the Cape Coast Metropolitan Education officer closer in our bid to find ways to improve learning outcomes of students in the Metropolis."