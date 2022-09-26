Ghana: Zoomlion Commits to Expand Recycling, Compositing Facilities From 3,000 to 10,000 Tons Per Day

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has assured that Zoomlion Ghana Limited remains committed to deliver tailor-made solutions towards an integrated waste management system in the country.

To achieve that aim, he said, plans were underway to expand its recycling and composting facilities across its areas of operations from 3,000 tons a day to 10,000 tons a day.

This, he maintained, would enable the country to effectively manage waste.

He pledged that the private sector would continue to support the government in its efforts to improve upon sanitation in the country.

According to him, the government had been instrumental in the construction of 16 state-of-the-art integrated recycling compost plants (IRECoP) in the16 regions, all in an effort to deal with waste.

Dr SiawAgyepong was delivering a presentation at a two-day stakeholder engagement workshop organised by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) with support from UNICEF on Friday, in Accra.

In his presentation on Private Involvement in the Sanitation Sub-sector Performance 2018 -2021 and Outlook Performance for 2022-2025, he admitted that the 16 IRECoPs could not have been made possible without the "active involvement" of the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah,

He said the Sanitation Minister also played a crucial role in a 16-million Euro facility from Hungary which was used in the construction of waste management facilities in the 16 regions.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources also helped in the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in disinfection and distribution of one million bins, he added.

However, to achieve greater results and sustain the gains made in the sector, DrSiawAgyepong reiterated the need for the involvement of all stakeholders in the sanitation space.

"I'll urge each and everyone to help maintain a serene environment adding that you cannot do away with poverty if you do not deal with water and sanitation," he advised.

MrsDapaah, strongly called for the protection of the country's water bodies, especially in the light of the fact that the water bodies serve as sources of potable water for Ghanaians.

According to the Minister, more public places of convenience would be built across the country as part of measures to stop the practice of dislodging faecal matter into water bodies.

"It is my prayer that by 2030, Ghana would be where it's supposed to be in terms of sanitation," she said.

She disclosed that the water policy was ready to be validated, and thus pleaded with the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to extend pipe-borne water to rural dwellers.

On this score, Mrs Dapaah heaped praises on donor partners such as UNICEF for supporting her ministry.