Ghana: Yendi MP Engages Community Youth On Skills Devt

\Yendi — The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region Dr Farouk Aliu Mahama has said he is committed to investing in skills training of the youth in the constituency to lead self supporting lives.

He said mechanisms had been put in place to develop and empower the youth in the area.

"We cannot develop without the skills development of the youth" he stated.

He made the statement in Zugu a farming community in Yendi on Sunday as part of his community engagement in the Yendi constituency.

The purpose of the engagement was to have interface in working to address the concerns and challenges of the people in the constituency.

Dr Mahama said, he cannot transform Yendi constituency without the support of the communities hence the need for all hands to come on deck.

He said as part of his New Yendi City (NYC) Agenda, he would continue in the development and empowerment programme of the youth.

The MP added that, his outfit was collaborating with the McDan Group of Companies to construct an Ultra Modern Vocational Training Centre for the youth in the Yendi constituency.

He said the construction of the Vocational Training Centre would go a long way to deepen the knowledge and skills of the youth in the area.

Dr Mahama added that helping to develop the needed skills of the youth would positively have an impact on the economy of this country.

He expressed his readiness to expand technical and vocational education as part of efforts to provide employable skills to the youth in the area.

"I would soon be implementing more programmes in rural communities to equip the young people in areas of agriculture skills" he added.

Dr Mahama added that helping the youth to acquire employable skills was to prevent them from migrating to southern Ghana for non existing jobs.

The MP called on the youth to have patience as he was working with development partners to give them the needed support.

The Area Chairman of Gbanda Baaduli, Mr Aliu Jato applauded the MP for the massive infrastructure development he has given them over the past years.

He therefore appealed to the MP to continue to provide the communities with the developmental projects.