Ghana: Stars in Spain for Nicaragua Friendly

Ghana's Black Stars yesterday left Le Havre in France to Spain where they face Nicaragua in their second international friendly match in the FIFA international break, tomorrow, at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco based in Lorca.

Tomorrow's game against the 139th ranked La Azul y Blanco (The Blue and White) comes four days after the Otto Addo guided Black Stars were given a baptism of fire on Friday by Brazil; suffering a heavy 3-0 humbling defeat in the hands of the Seleção Canarinho.

Expectation was high among local fans as a result of the new players that have joined the team.

Atletico Bilbao ace Inaki Williams, Brighton and Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu of English Premier League side, Southampton were the latest trio to have joined the likes of Denis Odoi, Felix Afena Gyan and others to cement a place in the team ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 60th ranked Black Stars, however, endured a difficult first half in which the Brazilians run riots, hitting the Stars net on three occasions without reply, as Addo yearned for a quick half time break for a pep talk.

The team will, however, hope to modify the script in the second game with 27 players available for selection.

That would exclude Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, who missed the Brazil games with some niggles in the knee and has since flown back to England for further checks.

Otto Addo is expected to make some changes to the team that started against the Selecao of Brazil and that could see Williams. Lamptey and Salisu make their debut for the team.