Ghana: Court Remands 3 KNUST Students Allegedly Involved in Violent Clashes On Campus

Kumasi — Three students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been remanded in police custody for two weeks in connection with the recent violent clashes on the campus.

The Asokore District Court, presided by Hilda Esther Wryter, ordered the prosecution to make adequate provisions for the students to sit for their ongoing examination while they stay in custody.

They are Emmanuel Appiah Amoah, also known as "Soldier Ba", Eugene Nuamesi and Kwabena Kwarteng Amaniampong (Zongo Chief).

This brings to five the total number of students arrested out of the 62, that a bench warrant had been issued for their arrest.

The students have been charged with rioting and causing unlawful damage, but their pleas were not taken. They would reappear on October 4, this year.

Lawyers for the accused prayed the court to grant bail to the three but the court refused.

They were, however, unhappy with the court's decision, casting doubts that the suspects might not be allowed to sit for examination.

But, the Head of Legal and Prosecution at the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kofi Bladgozi, insisted once it was an order by the Court, it would be carried out to make sure they would write the examination.

He presented the names of 11 more suspects as well as evidence of the destruction caused by the riots.

Earlier, the Court had denied bail for the first two suspects, Daniel Osei, alumnus, and Francis Atuahene, student of the KNUST.

But,a Kumasi High Court, presided over by Justice Priscilla Dikro, granted them bail.

The two were arrested for being part of the instigators of mayhem at the KNUST which saw 12 vehicles vandalized and got 12 persons too injured.

Tweleve cars were vandalized and 12 students injured when students of the Unity Hall, popularly known as 'Conti', and University Hall,also known as 'Katanga hall', of the KNUST clashed in a fierce battle, August 18, this year.

The clashes triggered after residents of Katanga, with their affiliates from the University of Cape Coast, Casely-Hayford Hall (Casford) breached a convention after crossing the 'Peace Junction' during the Zulu procession of the University Hall.

It is recalled that following several clashes between the two Halls over the years, a treaty was signed by the two Halls for Katanga, which is located close to the outskirts of the University's residency, not to cross a route that links the Independence and Republic Halls.

That route, if crossed by Katanga, means they have the intention of entering the Conti territory to cause mayhem.

But, last Thursday night's incident saw the Katangees and Casfordians crossed the junction, leading to the clashes that saw some vehicles parked at the forecourt of the Unity Hall vandalised, and the twelve persons injured.

Hall week activities on the campus started on August 10 and was expected to end on August 28, this year. Each hall was to celebrate their achievements and to fraternise.

