Nigeria/Algeria: Super Eagles Arrive Oran for Algeria Friendly

The Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, arrived in Oran ahead of Tuesday's international friendly against Algeria's Desert Foxes.

The arrival of the Super Eagles in Oran on Monday was shared on the team's official Twitter handle.

We're in Oran, Algeria. Stage is set for the international friendly against Algeria tomorrow. Kickoff: 8pm(Nigeria Time). #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/mFmEPUwCZO-- 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 26, 2022

The coach Jose Peseiro's tutored side had been in another city, Constantine, in the past days where they trained and played a test match with Algeria 'B' team last Friday.

That game ended in a 2-2 draw with Alex Iwobi and Cyriel Dessers scoring for the Super Eagles.

Now the stage is set for the real deal as the Algeria national team will be slugging it out from 8 p.m. with Nigeria on Tuesday at the Stade Olympique d' Oran.

The Super Eagles will have their last training session at the match venue before the game later on Monday.

Although the Super Eagles are three-time African kings and Algeria have conquered the continent on two occasions, both teams will be missing in action at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Nonetheless, the countries are hoping to stage a grand return to next year's Africa Cup of Nations billed to take place in Cote d'Ivoire.

Going into Tuesday's tie, the Algeria head coach, Djamel Belmadi, said he has total respect for the Super Eagles.

The Algeria coach has opted to be modest even though they are unbeaten in their last three matches against Nigeria

Belmadi's side defeated the Syli Stars of Guinea 1-0 last week Friday but he expects a more demanding test against Nigeria's Super Eagles.

"Nigeria is another game. We will try to get the whole group to play. The next game there will be more connection in our game because there will be players who are used to being there," Belmadi said.