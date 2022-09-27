Nigeria: CSO Who Served Emir of Ilorin for 26 Years Dies

27 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

The Chief Security Adviser to the Emir of Ilorin, Adebayo Olowoyo, has died.

He died in the wee hours of Sunday at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) following an undisclosed but 'brief illness' according to a top palace source.

City & Crime gathered that the late CSO had been with the Emir of Ilorin since 1996 and was the longest-serving aide to any traditional ruler in the state.

Speaking on the development on Sunday, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, described the deceased as "a trusted police officer, who worked assiduously as my personal security aide for many years.

"He was a diligent, committed and dependable security aide who gave his best by taking absolute charge of the security architecture of the entire Emir's Palace. We shall surely miss his exit.

"He rose through the rank and file of the Nigeria Police Force to become a decorated police officer due to his commitment and dedication to work," a condolence message issued by the emir's spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, said.

The emir, who prayed Allah to comfort the family, commiserated with the widow and children, the Inspector General of Police, Baba Alkali, Commissioner of Police in the state, Paul Odama, colleagues and associates over the irreversible and sad loss.

