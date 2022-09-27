Nigeria: 50 Borno Women Get Renewable Energy Stoves

27 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

The North East Development Commission (NEDC), in collaboration with the Borno State Government, has trained 50 women on how to use renewable energy stoves.

They were also given stoves as replacements for their traditional firewood and kerosene stoves.

Speaking at the two-day training held at Lake Chad Research Institute in Maiduguri, a resource person, Falmata Mustapha, said the traditional charcoal stoves being used in some low-income households are mostly poorly made and inefficient.

"This is because they are made of scrap metals with no option to regulate the fuel burn rate and often without pot rest.

"This causes high emissions of potentially lethal carbon monoxide, and wastes a lot of fuel since carbon monoxide is an unburnt fuel with high energy value."

She explained that energy-efficient charcoal stoves could save between 30 to 50 per cent of charcoal and reduce toxic emissions compared to unconventional traditional charcoal stoves.

In his remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEDC, Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali, said Nigeria's northeast exemplifies a typical extreme case of the country's version of climate change, revelling in ecological imbalance accompanied by devastating consequences.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X