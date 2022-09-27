Nigeria: National Grid Restored After Partial Collapse - TCN

26 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has restored the national grid after its partial collapse on Monday.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN's General Manager, Public Affairs, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Mbah said that the national grid experienced partial system disturbance at about 10.51am, as a result of a sudden drop in system frequency, which created system instability.

She said that the restoration of the affected grid commenced immediately at 11.55am with Osogbo/Ihovbor, followed by Jebba/Osogbo, Kainji/Jebba, Benin/Onitsha, Shiroro/Kaduna, Shiroro/Katampe and Alaoji/Ikot-Ekpene.

Others are Lokoja/Gwagwalada, Odukpani/Ikot Ekpene, Benin/Omotosho, Oke-Aro/Ikeja west, Egbin/Oke-Aro and Kaduna/Kano.

She said the grid restoration has almost been completed, adding that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) regrets any inconveniences caused.

According to her, NESI is committed to leveraging the concerted interventions instituted so far to enhance power supply reliability so that the issue of system disturbance will soon become outdated.

She said the National Control Centre would launch a full-scale investigation "to establish and ascertain the cause of the partial disturbance as this unwholesome event has resulted in aggregated generation loss." (NAN)

