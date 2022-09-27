Nigeria: Power Supply Fails Nationwide As National Grid Collapses 7th Time

Abuja — Most businesses and homes were left without power supply for several hours yesterday after Nigeria's national grid collapsed again, the 7th time this year.

The system had recorded a collapse on the 13th of June 2022 but was deliberately shut down last month by protesting electricity workers.

But Vanguard findings on National System Operator, NSO, data showed that the grid which collapsed at 10.51am has begun a gradual recovery.

NSO data as at 5pm yesterday showed that eight out of 23 power generation plants had returned to the grid with a combined output of 849MW out of 11,165.4MW capacity.

The electricity distribution companies, DisCos, had earlier in the day notified their customers of disruption in power supply.

In a notice to its customers, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC, EEDC, informed its customers thus: "System collapse which occurred at 10:51am today (yesterday), 26th September, 2022. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network. "Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

"We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo", the statement by Emeka Ezeh, Head, Corporate Communications, stated.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, which manages the grid, was yet to advance reasons for the latest collapse as at the time of filing this report.

Experts react

In a note to Vanguard, the Executive Director, Networks, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, said it has become critical for the sector to acquire the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, SCADA, system.

He stated: "The National Grid is too large geographically. A SCADA system is an absolute must for the efficient operation of the Transmission Network. For the SCADA to function seamlessly it must not be encumbered for any other purpose as this may further complicate the SCADA project".

Speaking to Vanguard on reasons for the frequent grid collapses in the country, the President of Nigerian Institution of Power Engineers, Engr. Israel Abraham said insufficient generation and load rejection due to many reasons was a major cause. Abraham also stated that attacks on Power towers were another cause, adding that the bush burning around high towers can also create problems in the system.