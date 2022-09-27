Gambia: Coach T-Boy Promise to Work On Tactics Despite Winning First Leg Away

The Gambia U-23 head coach, Abdou 'T-Boy' Jammeh has promised to work on his tactics despite winning their first leg of the Afcon U-23 qualifiers away against Burkina Faso in Cotonou, Benin.

The Scorpions U-23 defeated the Stallions 1-0 away in their first leg of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers played in Cotonou, Benin, on Wednesday. The game served as Burkina Faso's home match after having their stadium banned by CAF, ( likewise The Gambia.)

Momodou Bojang scored the only goal for The Gambia U-23 team after converting a penalty spot in the 76th minute.

The Gambian mesmerising winger Lamin Jarjou was brought down in the box in the 75th minute shortly after his introduction from the bench.

"Now we got the idea about our opponents on how they want to play. In the first half we were a bit floppy because we were expecting a bit of physical football from the Burkinabe," Coach Jammeh said.

He added that they brought in some of their physical players to contain Burkina Faso in the first half, adding that in the second half they brought in the technical players to give them the maximum points.

"The idea was to know a little about our opponents and now that we know their strengths and weaknesses. It will help us in the second leg to focus more on their weaknesses."

According to him, his players were a bit nervous during the first half, giving the Burkina Faso players time to recover and regain their shape. He added that they were more offensive in the second half than in the first.

"We are now going to focus more on our tactics after having an idea of our opponent. The first leg encounter was very difficult for us despite winning because we did not have in time all our players with some arriving very late," he said.

Coach Jammeh revealed that he would never have a selection problem amongst his players, adding that he is a coach who has been practicing for over three years.

"I decide my team selection from the training ground. It does not matter whether you play for Real Madrid or wherever," he stated.

Meanwhile, The Gambian will tomorrow, Tuesday, entertain Burkina Faso in the return leg of the qualifiers in Marrakech, Morocco.