Gambia: Provincial 2nd Tier Promotion Play-Off Matches to Begin Next Month

26 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) provincial Second Division League promotion play-off matches are set to begin next month, according to news reaching Point Sports Desk.

The provincial Second Tier promotion play-offs will feature teams from North Bank, Lower, Central and Upper River Regions.

The two teams with highest number of points will gain promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League after the completion of the Second Tier promotion play-off matches.

Meanwhile, TMT secured a place in the 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League after clutching 2 points in two Second Tier promotion play-off matches.

Red Hawks FC, Water Side FC and Wagadu FC are all relegated to the Third Division League after their woeful performance in the 2021-2022 Second Division League campaign.

