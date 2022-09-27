Morocco/Gambia: Africa U-20 Qualifiers - Gambia U-20 Team Land in Morocco Ahead of Burkina Clash

The Gambia U-23 team on Friday arrived in Morocco prior to their second-leg clash of the 2023 Africa U-20 Championship qualifiers against Burkina Faso.

The junior Scorpions defeated Burkina Faso U-23 team 1-0 in their first-leg qualifier tie played in Benin last Wednesday, thanks to striker Momodou Bojang's strike from the penalty spot in the second half of the match after prolific striker Lamin Jarju was brought down inside the 18-yard-box to earn The Gambia U-23 team a slender win over Burkina Faso.

The Gambia U-23 team will hold series of training sessions before rubbing shoulders with Burkina Faso U-23 team in their crunch second-leg tie of the continent's junior biggest football fiesta qualifiers tomorrow, Tuesday 27th September 2022 in Morocco.

The junior Scorpions need just a draw against Burkina Faso in their second-leg clash to cruise to the next round of the 2023 Africa U-23 Championship qualifiers after beating the young Stallions 1-0 in their first-leg qualifier match played in Benin last Wednesday.

Burkina Faso U-23 team need to beat The Gambia U-23 team by two goals to nil in their second-leg qualifier match to sail to the next round of the 2023 Africa U-23 Championship qualifiers after losing to the young Scorpions 1-0 in their first-leg qualifier tie played in Benin last Wednesday.