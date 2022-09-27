Gambia: Nema Utd Knock Solidarity Untd Out of Tujereng Nawetan

26 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Nema United has knocked Solidarity United out of the ongoing Tujereng 'nawetan' tournament following a 1-0 win during their knockout stage game played at Tujereng Football Field.

Samba Jawara scored the game's only goal for Nema United in the 85th minute.

However, Pascal Inno Wazza of Solidarity United lost a spot kick in the game, leaving his coach, technical team and fans disappointed.

Sanchaba United and Manchester United qualified for the quarterfinals stage in Group A.

Sanchaba United collected seven points while Manchester United have four points.

Arsenal United sit top of Group B with five points, while Nema United managed to collect three points after defeating Solidarity United to qualify after a one-all draw against Estate United.

Ben Academy will lock horns with Man City, while Free Life United will battle it out with Jungle Tigers United on Friday 30th September, 2022.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X