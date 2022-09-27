Gambia: Nema Utd Knock Solidarity Untd Out of Tujereng Nawetan

Nema United has knocked Solidarity United out of the ongoing Tujereng 'nawetan' tournament following a 1-0 win during their knockout stage game played at Tujereng Football Field.

Samba Jawara scored the game's only goal for Nema United in the 85th minute.

However, Pascal Inno Wazza of Solidarity United lost a spot kick in the game, leaving his coach, technical team and fans disappointed.

Sanchaba United and Manchester United qualified for the quarterfinals stage in Group A.

Sanchaba United collected seven points while Manchester United have four points.

Arsenal United sit top of Group B with five points, while Nema United managed to collect three points after defeating Solidarity United to qualify after a one-all draw against Estate United.

Ben Academy will lock horns with Man City, while Free Life United will battle it out with Jungle Tigers United on Friday 30th September, 2022.