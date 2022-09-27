Ghana: 'PPAG Will Continue to Engage Stakeholders to Break Myth, Misconception About Family Planning'

The Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) says it will continue to engage relevant stakeholders in its effort to break the myth and misconception about family planning.

This was contained in a statement to commemorate this year's National Family Planning Week on the theme "Breaking myths and misconceptions on family planning."

The statement issued and signed by its Executive Director and copied the Ghanaian Times yesterday, said the PPAG noted that the "myths and misconceptions" about family planning had the potency of increasing unintended pregnancies leading to unsafe abortion and death.

It adds that "myths and misconceptions lead to low family planning uptake, rapid population growth among other factors, that impact on overstretched health, education, housing, financial and other social systems. This in our view is unacceptable."

According to the PPAG, it would dwell on its mandate as the leading Sexual and Reproductive Health and Right (SRHR) to improve awareness of family planning, enable individuals, both young and couples to make informed decisions on their sexual and reproductive health.

It further said that the fight against the myths and misconception about family planning was a collective responsibility, therefore, needed the contribution of all.

"PPAGs efforts are unrelenting in complementing government and stakeholders' efforts to undo the misconceptions around family planning. The goal remains ensuring that Ghana's family planning targets are achieved alongside its demographics dividends," the statement read.