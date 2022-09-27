Liberia: Two Women in Legal Battle Over Ownership of the Late Charles Daiklo Kuyon's Body

Monrovia — Legal Battle over the ownership of the late Charles Daiklo Kuyon's body had currently surfaced before the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, Civil Law Court for litigation after two women named legality of the body.

The claims and counterclaims are between petitioner Korlu Wolobah-Kuyon and Co-defendant Evangeline Swope-Nyantee, believe to be an employee of the Forestry Development Authority.

Both women are fighting legally for ownership of the late Kuyon whose remains are currently at Abraham Roberts' funeral parlor.

Petitioner Korlu Wolobah-Kuyon has dragged co-defendant Evangeline Swope-Nyantee to the Civil Law Court, through a petition for declaratory judgment by accusing the co-defendant of impersonating the legitimate wife and widow of her late husband Charles Daiklo Kuyon and is reportedly claiming ownership of his remain at the Abraham Roberts' funeral home.

Petitioner Wolobah-Kuyon's application informed the court that she got married to the late Charles Kenyon on January 15, 2005, in Paynesville City and insisted that she is the rightful widow of the late Charles Kenyon.

Petitioner Wolobah-Kuyon narrated that she and her late husband migrated to the United States of America, they live in peace and harmony along with their children whom they migrated with, to the United States, until 2019 when the deceased elected to return to Liberia to stay.

According to her, upon his return, he remained in Liberian until his demise.

She complained that Co-defendant Evangeline Swope-Nyantee, who claimed to be a fiancée of her late husband, Charles Daiklo Kuyon, whom he is said to have lived with up to his demised, has presented herself as the purported wife and widow of the deceased and is embarking on other important family functions to include lying claim of ownership on the body of the petitioner's husband as the purported wife and wants to exercise exclusive authority and control over his remains and to make every decision relative to his funeral arrangements and burial ceremonies.

"A role and function that is reserved for and ascribed to the surviving spouse whom in the instant case is the petitioner, the legal and lawful wedded wife and widow of the deceased", Petitioner Korlu Wolobah-Kuyon stated.

Petitioner Korlu Wolobah-Kuyon provided several pieces of documentary evidence including her wedding certificate to support her claims to the Court that she is the legal wife and widow of late Charles Kuyon and most respectfully prays on the Court to grant her petition for declaratory judgment as provided by law.

But contrary to petitioner Korlu Wolobah-Kuyon's claims to the Court, Co-defendant Evangeline Swope-Nyantee has insisted that she is the legal wife and widow of the late Charles Kuyon claiming they both got married traditionally in Nimba County since 1992.

According to Co-defendant Evangeline Swope-Nyantee, the late Charles Kuyon, pay her dairy to her late father Timonth Swope when he was alive on July 19, 1992, in Sanniquellie City, Nimba County, further stating that they even had a boy child who is now 30-years of age.

Co-defendant Evangeline Swope-Nyantee further gives notice to the Court that during the hearing, she will bring, some family members to testify to the effect that she was married traditionally to Charles Daiklo Kuyon when he was alive.

"Petitioner Korlu Wolobah-Kuyon is without merit because the petitioner being greedy for financial gain and without the fear of God Almighty, deliberately, maliciously, willfully, internationally, and clandestinely manipulated and poisoned the mind of the late Charles Daiklo Kuyon when he was alive and him to join her into a pseudo marriage contract and notoriously carried him to the United States of America, thereby interfering with Co-defendant Evangeline Swope-Nyantee's marriage relationship," Co-defendant Swope-Nyantee stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Co-defendant Evangeline Swope-Nyantee maintained that she is the legitimate wife and widow of late Charles Daiklo Kuyon and wants the Court to not give credence to the petitioner's application.

On the other hand, while the petitioner's action for declaratory judgment is pending before the Court for litigation against Co-defendant Evangeline Swope-Nyantee, another man who is at the same time claiming to be Evangeline's first and legitimate husband, Chirs Nyantee, has additionally dragged her to the same court for the action of divorce for adultery.

Chris Nyantee is taking legal action against Madam Evangeline Swope-Nyantee for double marriage.

Meanwhile, the matter is expected to be heard in a couple of days at the Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice.