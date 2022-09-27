Liberia: 15 Years Old Female Graduates With Flying Colors After Passing Top Notch Subjects in High School

Monrovia — In Liberia, female students are considered to be good at non-science subjects in high school, but 15years old Ms. Tyra Nettey broke the records while exiting high school from the SOS Hermann Gmeiner International School for 2021/2022 as she topped Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Economics.

On September 23, 2022, Ms. Tyra Nettey completed secondary school and emerged as the salutatorian of her class accumulating a first-class honors in the top four senior high subjects.

The 15years female student who is supported by her single mother, Ms. Nornor Bee was awarded certificates in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Economics.

She has always been a bright student throughout her academic year becoming the dux for her class. Ms. Nettey's ambition is to become a professional medical doctor. According to her, she has a passion to save many lives and works hard in the health sector.

"Glory is to God and congratulations to my Tyra. You walk out with almost all the awards and I couldn't hold my tears back. I am overwhelmed and a very proud mother," her excited single mother said.

Recounting how she struggled to send her children to school, Madam Bee said "Julia K. Sandiman-Gbeyai this post is for you Tyra mama. I present to you the little girl who walked in your care 11 yrs ago and you nurtured and mold her as your own. This is the result today and I will be so ungrateful if I don't give you your flowers. I appreciate you for building my kids' foundations. I remembered when it used to get tough and school fees due; you will tell me let the children come to school, when you find money you will pay. Thanks to you and your entire staff at ARC. Bravo to you mama. Tyra Nettey brought you all these awards."

Meanwhile, Ms. Nornor Bee, her single mother and others are calling on humanitarian and well-established goodwill individuals to help this teenager forward her education at the Mother Pattern College Of Health Sciences where she wants to enroll.

According to madam Bee, this will help her daughter to achieve her dream of becoming a Medical Doctor.

In their comments on social media, excited individuals said "This scholar needs to be hailed and even given a scholarship to further her education outside by the government as a means to encourage other young females to double up their studies and take education seriously."

Some said, "The future is female and is manifesting daily with young Liberian women pushing for the top both academically and professionally."

"A time would soon come when every spectrum of society will have women seated at corners of decision making and impact.15yrs old Tyra Nettey of the SOS International School again broke the glass ceiling and bagged 1st class honors in what most described as difficult subjects, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Economics," they further said.