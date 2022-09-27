South Africa: Is Jacob Zuma on Comeback Trail? South African News Briefs - September 27, 2022

former president Jacob Zuma, left, Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, bottom (file photo).
27 September 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Jacob Zuma Says He Will Answer If ANC Calls

Former president Jacob Zuma, 80, is not ruling out a political comeback, according to a statement on his daughter's Twitter page, eNCA reports. Zuma says he has been approached to avail himself for the position of national chairperson. Zuma says he will not refuse such a call.  He is also throwing his weight behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to lead the ANC.

DA Wants More Foods Zero Rated

As South Africans buckle under the strain of rising food costs, the Democratic Alliance wants the finance minister to make good on a promise to consider exempting more food items from value-added tax. They want meat products such as chicken and beef added to the zero-rated basic food basket. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told parliament there was no intention of expanding the zero-rated food basket but he said he would consider subjecting more items for review by an expert panel.

Health Minister to Give Update on Load Shedding Impact on Healthcare

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla will give an update on the impact of load shedding on the healthcare sector later this week, Eye Witness News reports. Department officials said the minister has started a process to get all facilities exempt from Eskom's rolling power cuts. South Africa is currently experiencing stage 3  power cuts.

