Nigeria: Only Igbo Presidency Will Unite Nigeria, End Insecurity - Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has told the North to discard the politics of ethnicity and religion, saying "it's only an Igbo presidency that will unite the country and end the insecurity challenges in Nigeria."

The group, in a statement by its secretary general, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, stressed that the ill attitude (religion and ethnicity), which is common in some parts of the nation, essentially in the North, for decades has brought no change in the zone.

The statement read in parts: "President Buhari's scorecard as Nigeria president from the North didn't favour the North but rather worsened the insecurity challenges in the zone. So North should be free from the illusion of ethnicity and break the spells of deceit."

He warned that any attempt to scuttle the Igbo presidency by the opposition parties, "riding on ethnicity and religious predispositions to get power will plunge Nigeria into the abyss of putrefaction and disintegration and with the level of filth and rot uncovered."

"North should be free from the illusion of ethnicity and break the spells of deceit which PDP and Atiku are using ahead of the 2023 election and support Igbo candidate.

"Nigerians are only enthusiastic about how to dethrone incompetence in governance with a strong, competent, and healthy president in 2023," the group stated.