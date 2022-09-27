Nigeria: Livestock Sector Capable of Generating N33trn Annually - Govt

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe has said the Nigeria's livestock subsector has a huge economic potential worth over N33 trillion annually, which should be explored and harnessed.

Umakhihe disclosed this during the inauguration of the Edo chapter of Animal Science Association of Nigeria, ASAN, yesterday, in Benin City, Edo State.

He noted that the subsector was estimated to contribute about 17 per cent of the Agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and five per cent of the National GDP.

He said: "As we all know, the livestock sector is very vital to the socio-economic development of the country and it represents an important source of high-quality animal protein.

"It provides about 36.5 per cent of the total protein intake of Nigerians, generates employment, income, and earns foreign exchange for the country.

"The Edo State government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is interested in improving livestock production, hence the creation of Animal Husbandry Department in the ministry.

Also speaking, the Registrar of the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science, NIAS, Prof. Eustace Iyayi, commended the state government for creating the Department of Animal Husbandry.

He said: "As an institute, we are going to key into the mandate of helping the state grow livestock to harness the potentials in the sector."

Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Livestock, Bashiru Kadiri commended the initiative to inaugurate the Edo chapter of ASAN

Kadiri said: "No system can develop if we do not define who plays what role and how."

National President of ASAN, Raymond Isiadiino in his goodwill massage, applauded the initiative to inaugurate the Edo State Chapter of the association.