Liberia: 'Broad Day Deception'

-UP chairman terms Weah's UNGA address

The chairman of the former ruling Unity Party has described President George Manneh Weah's address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as a broad day deception to the highest degree, and 'big lies.'

Over the weekend, Rev. Luther Tarpeh, newly crowned chairman of the UP told journalists in Nimba County that President Weah's address was very shameful.

"Listen to me, President Weah's address to the United Nations was a big lie and deception that was done with [a] dry face in ... broad day," Rev. Tarpeh claimed.

He differed with President Weah's suggestion at the UNGA that Liberia's economy is working well, urging him instead to stop spreading deceptions and lies at international gatherings.

Rev. Tarpeh argued that it was saddening for President Weah to be speaking with a dry-face deception at such an international gathering.

According to him, the government as well as the international community are aware of Liberia's economic challenges.

He claimed that the economy here is not even healthy, less to suggest that it is well for Liberians.

Tarpeh explained that Liberians do not have jobs to take care of their basic needs.

"Where in Liberia is the economy working, healthy and strong when there is no job for Liberians to work and even pay their children's school fees?" Rev. Tarpeh asked.

"Where is the company that this government has brought to provide job opportunities for Liberians before he spoke like that?" Rev. Tarpeh pondered.

The opposition UP chair contended that the international partners know that the situation on the ground is very far from what the Liberian authorities have written on the paper.

He accused the ruling Coalition for Democracy Change (CDC) government of only working and improving in theory.

Rev. Tarpeh insisted that poverty is still on the increase in Liberia.

He continued his argument by raising more questions, asking the government about where it has rehabilitated the disadvantaged youth.

He reminded President Weah that UP lost the 2017 election which he won because voters thought a Weah - led government would have provided better leadership.

But the UP chair claimed that CDC's "Hope for Change" has dumped the dreams and aspirations of Liberians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said Liberians are aware now that the only government that will redeem the country in 2023 is a Unity Party-led government.

Tarpeh claimed that instead of having a "Hope for Change" as promised by the CDC, Liberians have a big and serious mess.

He accused the CDC regime of allegedly being highly corrupt, selfish, and greedy.

He said the government does not care about the majority of the people.

"With those lies and contradictions that President Weah's government continues to exhibit, and with the reality [of] what is going on the ground, I can say that we will make this government, and [the] president [a] one term government," said Rev. Tarpeh.

"We don't need a corrupt election and thank God he has committed to that, but we will make him a one-term president," he added.