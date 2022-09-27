Liberia: Pres. Weah Declares Today as World Tourism Day

President George Manneh Weah has by Proclamation declared Tuesday, September 27, 2022, as World Tourism Day and is to be observed throughout the country as a WORKING HOLIDAY.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, this year's celebration is being held under the global theme: "Rethinking Tourism." Official activities of this year's celebration will take place in Sanniquellie, Nimba County.

The Proclamation calls upon all citizens and foreign residents, as well as national and international youth organizations and all government agencies concerned, to join the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism in the execution of appropriate programs befitting the observance of the day.

Member States of the United Nations declared September 27 of each year as World Tourism Day to foster awareness of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political, and economic value.

"Liberia is looking forward to working with the UNWTO, international and regional organizations, and all other stakeholders to make this opportunity a success for all," the proclamation states.

The Proclamation says that accessibility for all should be at the heart and center of tourism policies and business strategies and also, great market potential and great business opportunity.

Fifteen percent of the world's population is estimated to live with some kind of disability or another, and they may be unable to experience the thrill of embarking on a journey to explore new sights and new places.

Despite many challenges, including increasing safety and security concerns, international tourism continues to grow at the global level.

The Presidential Proclamation discloses that in the 1950s, there were nearly 25 million international tourists crossing borders in a single year, and today, there are around 1.2 billion people traveling the world; travel has become a huge part of many people's lives-sand.

The Proclamation further stated that in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, international tourist arrivals globally recorded 1.4 billion with Africa accounting for sixty-seven (67) million, America two hundred-seventeen (217) million, Asia & Pacific three hundred forty-three (343) million, Europe seven hundred-thirteen (713) million and the Middle East sixty-four (64) million.

According to still wanted data available, Africa accounts for five percent of international tourist travels worldwide.

The Proclamation lamented that twenty-twenty-one has been a critical year for Liberia's pursuit of sustainable tourism due to the accelerating global effect of the COVID-19 health pandemic in which Liberia still remains in compliance with prescribed COVID-19 health protocols.

"We have taken great strides to foster unprecedented long-term growth and shed a spotlight on tourism potential in concentrated tourism zones in Liberia with the development of a National Tourism Policy and Masterplan to guide the development and sustainability of the tourism sector and the passage of the National Tourism Authority Act by the Legislature; which seeks to establish an autonomous and private sector driven, and well-coordinated and sustainable tourism sector administration," the Proclamation declares.

The Proclamation stated that from cruise tourism to business events, Liberia has been diversifying its source markets, products, and services and all the while, we have been closely examining all the different elements that make up the tourism experience and exploring how we can enhance them.