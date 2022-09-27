Liberia: LPRA Ends Capacity-Building Training for Staff

The Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority has concluded a three-day capacity-building workshop for its staff and employees.

Participants came from the Finance, Communication and Human Resource departments, respectively.

According to a press release, the training was geared at enhancing capacity of staff, especially understanding the introduction of new software called, Smart Account, to improve and enrich staff skills in logging vital accounting statistics thru a well-defined procedure in formulating new skills of account.

The software also provides insight into the human resource database, including employees' identification, biodata and family history, among others.The workshop was facilitated by the CEO of Smart Account, Mr. Dorbor Bedell, who encouraged participants to utilize the skills acquired.

The director general of the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Archie N. Donmo, also lauded those employees who came out to acquire the new skills and urged them to put into practice the knowledge learned to make the entity vibrant.