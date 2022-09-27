Liberia: PLP Official Crosses Over to CPP

An executive of the People's Liberation Party (PLP), Mr. David Benitoe has endorsed the Presidential bid of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political parties (CPP).

Mr. Benitoe, Vice Chairman for International Affairs of the PLP, described Mr. Cummings as the best choice, best educated, qualified and most energetic, among the three leading Presidential contenders in the 2023 General and Presidential elections.

He said unlike, Mr. Cummings, Mr. Boakai is considering the presidency as place to retire, while President Weah views the Presidency as exploiting it to enrich himself, friends and family members.

Mr. Benitoe said just as some unscrupulous individuals are taking disadvantage of President Weah's ignorance and limitations, to plunder the country's resources, so also Unity Party remnants want to take advantage and are supporting Mr. Joseph Boakai' knowing that he is old, weak and incapable of effectively managing the affairs of the country.

Benitoe said Liberians are currently living in the worst of conditions, compared to the harsh living conditions during the country's past 14 years of brutal civil war.

He described the Weah administration as the most inept and inefficient government with whole batch of half-baked educated, and lesser knowledge of governance, occupying strategic positions, and performing poorly to the annoyance of Liberia people, adding this is a disservice to the people.

Benitoe said his endorsement of the CPP Standard Bearer is about Liberia's future and who can lead the country to economic prosperity, and bring relief to the suffering masses, noting that the cause of Liberia is greater than the interest of all political parties and individual politicians.

He called for sober reflection on the part of all Liberians to subdue their personal political interest and what they stand for benefit and rather, focus on the national interest and rally around the best educated, qualified and competent contender who has the potential and capability to lift Liberians from extreme suffering and poverty.