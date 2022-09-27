Nigeria: Surveyor General's Office to Provide Mapping Service to Security Agencies

27 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

The Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) has promised to provide surveying and mapping assistance to security agencies to help curb the growing crimes in the country.

It said the war against banditry as well as the move to end terrorism could hardly be achieved without undertaking a critical survey and mapping of terrorists' stronghold.

Speaking during a one-day meeting with the representatives of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the military and other security agencies, the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Abudulganiyu Adebomehin, said the purpose of the gathering was to identify their geospatial needs, suitable surveying and the mapping required for effective operations.

