Nigeria: APC Postpones Inauguration of Campaign Council, to Expand List

Premium Times
27 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

".......due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the timetable of these activities..."

Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced the postponement of the inauguration of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to accommodate more members.

In a statement issued on Monday night by the Director General of the campaign and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, the inauguration has been postponed indefinitely, to allow the expansion of the list.

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported that the 422-member PCC released by the Secretary of the council, James Falake, did not go down well with the governors, who threatened to withdraw their support for the campaign.

This paper also reported that Mr Lalong and the Chairman of APC Governors Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, had resolved to expand the list, to accommodate the interest of the governors.

In the statement, Mr Lalong said the party has adjusted the timetable to ensure that everyone is fully onboard before the commencement of campaign.

"Recall that we had earlier earmarked a peace walk and prayers for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, to officially kick-off our campaigns for the 2023 Presidential Elections.

"We had also announced that the members of the Campaign Council report at the Campaign Headquarters on that day to collect their letters of appointments.

"However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the timetable of these activities in order to ensure everyone is on board before activities officially commence.

"Consequently, the activities earlier announced for the 28th of September will no longer hold."

Presidential campaign activities are to commence on Wednesday, in line with the timetable and schedule of activities set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

